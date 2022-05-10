In past few years, Lord Ram has been portrayed as 'warrior Rambo', says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Published: May 10, 2022

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that in the past few years, Lord Ram has been portrayed as a "warrior Rambo".

During his speech at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Baghel said, "Lord Ram, a symbol of dignity and calmness, in the past few years has been portrayed as a warrior, Rambo."

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said that over the past few years, the change of image of Lord Ram and Hanuman to a more aggressive one is bad for society.

"We believe in Lord Ram as warrior Rambo (an ideal) and always think of Ram-Rajya. But in past years, efforts have been made to show him as a Rambo. Similarly, Hanuman, an epitome of devotion, knowledge and power, is being portrayed as angry. This is not good for society," Baghel said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

