In sudden move, ED shifts Sujay Bhadra to ESI Hospital for voice sampling test

Kolkata, Jan 3 In a sudden move on Wednesday night, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel shifted Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal, from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital to the Centre-run ESI Hospital here for the purpose of conducting his voice sampling test.

The ED team, led by its principal investigating officers Mithilesh Kumar Mishra and Mukesh Kumar, arrived at the SSKM with an ambulance at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

With CAPF personnel stationed outside Bhadra's cabin in the cardiology department, the ED officers entered the room.

Incidentally, on Wednesday afternoon, a medical expert from the ESI Hospital was present during an in-camera hearing of the case at the Calcutta High Court to brief a single-judge bench about the probable time required to conduct the voice sampling test of Bhadra.

At 9.20 p.m., Bhadra, escorted by the ED officers and the CAPF personnel, came out of the SSKM and got into the ambulance stationed outside the hospital.

Sources aware of the development said that all preparations about conducting Bhadra’s voice sample test are in place at the ESI Hospital, and in all probability the test will be conducted on Wednesday night itself.

