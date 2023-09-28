In Telangana boost, BRS MLA, ex-MLA son join Congress

New Delhi, Sep 28 In another boost to Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, along with his son and former MLA, joined the party here on Thursday in the presence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides Rao and his son, former BRS lawmaker Vemula Veeresham also joined the Congress.

Kharge, inducted the BRS leaders in presence of Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy here at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

The Congress has been campaigning aggressively come to power in the southern state, which has been ruled by the BRS (earlier TRS) since it came to existence in 2014.

