'In the interest of students': SC asks Kerala Governor, govt to work harmoniously on varsities

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala Governor, and the Chancellor of state universities, and the state government to harmoniously work towards the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, without indulging in politics and keeping in mind the interest of students.

Since the days of Arif Mohammed Khan as Governor in Kerala, there were regular skirmishes with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, and it was during his time that the appointments to these two Universities were made, which led to the present case.

Present Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar also has had skirmishes with the Vijayan government, and consequently, facing the heat from the government and the CPI-M feeder organisations has been Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnammel, who, the protesters allege, is working in tandem with the Chancellor.

The observations made by the apex court have hit the Vijayan government more as it clarified that until regular VC appointments are completed, it would be open for the Governor to issue notifications for continuing the present temporary VCs on their posts, or to appoint any new person to occupy the offices on a temporary basis.

"We impressed upon the Attorney General that the first step now should be to initiate steps for the appointment of regular VCs in both universities. This may take some time. However, in the meantime, it is open for the Chancellor to issue a notification appointing a person, or allowing a person already appointed, to occupy the office of Vice Chancellor. We are informed that for the purpose of regular VC appointment, exercise has already commenced. However, there has been a challenge to the constitution of the Search Committee... an interim order has been passed by the High Court...all we can request today is for the state to work out some mechanism in harmony with the Chancellor for appointment of VC in both universities," a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan said, as it dealt with a Special Leave Petition filed by the Governor, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the Abdul Kalam Technological University, challenging the Kerala High Court's judgment, which quashed the appointment of a temporary Vice Chancellor without the state government's recommendation.

"We expect the Chancellor also to extend cooperation and consider whatever falls from the state government. Ultimately, it's not a matter as to who would exercise powers. It's to do with the education of students. Why should students suffer in this type of litigation? While keeping the matter pending, we request the AG and senior counsel appearing for the state to work out the necessary mechanism for the appointment of a regular VC at the earliest. It shall be open for the Chancellor to issue fresh notification for continuing with the present VCs in accordance with the provisions of the two enactments till a regular VC in both universities is appointed. Let the process start at the earliest," it said.

