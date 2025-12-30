INC means ‘Islamabad National Congress’: BJP on National Anthem row in Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 30 BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress (INC), calling it the 'Islamabad National Congress' following an alleged mistake in the rendition of the national anthem at a Congress event in Kerala.

Poonawalla alleged that the Congress party repeatedly disrespects national symbols and therefore struggles to sing India’s national anthem correctly. His remarks came after an embarrassing incident at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, where a line of the national anthem was sung incorrectly during a party programme.

Speaking to IANS, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This INC is not the Indian National Congress. It is the Islamabad National Congress. That is why they are familiar with the national anthems of Islamabad, Karachi, and Pakistan, but repeatedly make mistakes while singing India’s national anthem.”

He further pointed out that such incidents have occurred earlier as well.

“A few years ago, the Congress unit in Kerala sang the anthem incorrectly, and now it has happened again. This time, it occurred in the presence of senior leader A.K. Antony. During Rahul Gandhi’s yatra earlier, Nepal’s national anthem was sung. These repeated mistakes reflect their mindset,” he told IANS.

Poonawalla went on to allege that the Congress leadership is influenced by foreign forces.

“Their faith lies with foreign leaders, and their leadership appears to be externally influenced. They question the Indian state, challenge the Indian armed forces, and raise doubts over constitutional institutions. How can such people be expected to properly learn India’s national anthem or ‘Vande Mataram’? That is why these errors keep recurring,” he said.

The incident took place during the 141st foundation day celebration of the Indian National Congress at the KPCC office. After the flag hoisting ceremony, party leaders stood together to sing the national anthem. However, instead of beginning with the correct opening line, “Jana-gana-mana-adhinayaka jaya he,” the lead singer reportedly started with “Jana-gana-mangala-dayaka jaya he.”

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and sharp reactions from opposition parties and members of the public. The mistake occurred in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including A.K. Antony, V.M. Sudheeran, P.C. Vishnunadh MLA, and AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmunsi.

The visuals of the incorrect rendition were widely telecast by television channels, causing embarrassment to the party. Despite the error, no leader intervened or attempted to correct it, and the anthem was completed in the incorrect version.

This is not the first time the Congress has faced criticism over such an issue. Earlier this year, a similar mistake was reported at another party event, with the video also going viral and drawing strong public backlash.

There was no immediate response from the Congress leadership regarding the incident.

