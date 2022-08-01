Incessant rain delays sitting of Kerala HC by 45 minutes

Kochi, Aug 1 Functioning of Kerala High Court was affected briefly on Monday as the proceedings started at 11 a.m instead of the scheduled 10.15 a.m owing to heavy downpour.

Incessant heavy rain across the state has thrown normal out of gear and at the commercial capital of the state- Kochi, things were no different with water-logged roads.

Poor drainage systems often lead to flooded streets in Kochi city.

