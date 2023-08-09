Incessant rain increases water level of rivers in Bihar

Patna, Aug 9 As a result of the incessant rain, the water level of rivers in Bihar have been increasing since the last few days.

The state government has issued a flood alerts in Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and other adjoining districts of North Bihar.

The torrential rain has also led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas and also inundated several villages.

The district administrations have appealed to villagers to move to safer places.

In Muzaffarpur, a makeshift bridgewas destroyed due to excess water in Bagmati river in Aurai block.

The water level of the river has reached the danger level mark in Muzaffarpur.

In Gopalganj, 2.90 lakh cusec water was released from the Valmikinagar Barrage on Tuesday, while overflowing water from the Gandak river will soon flood the in the low-lying areas of Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, the situation of the Ganga river in Patna is also at an alarming level, with the water level heading towards the danger mark.

