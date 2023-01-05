'Incident report' filed by prison officials says Satyendar Jain threatened them

Tihar jail officials on Thursday said that jailed minister Satyendar Jain has been abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of prison.

Jain has been blatantly intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments, that came to the fore recently, said Tihar jail officials.

Assistant Superintendent Jaidev and Deputy Superintendent Parveen Kumar, Tihar Jail, had complained against Satyendra Jain in an 'incident report' on December 8, 2022, that when they went to serve a Show Cause Notice to Satyendra Jain as per rule 1272 of DPR, 2018, he threatened them.

Superintendent, Chaudhary further stated in his complaint that, "at that time he (undersigned), assumed that Satyendra Jain said this because of frustration, but in view of the latest incident report dated December 8, 2022, he has apprehension that Satyendra Jain, being a Minister may take adverse action against him and other Jail officials, once he comes out of the Jail".

"In view of the above, it is requested that Satyendra Jain may be transferred to some other Jail at the earliest," the complaint stated.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain jailed minister Satyendar Jain's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order and seeking directions for an expeditious hearing of his bail plea concerning a money laundering case.

( With inputs from ANI )

