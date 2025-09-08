'Incidents of violence in K'taka recurring as Cong govt encouraging fanatic elements'

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 8 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the act of pelting stones from the mosque rooftop during the Ganesh procession in Maddur town of Karnataka's Mandya district is an unforgivable crime.

In earlier incidents of communal violence, the Congress-led government encouraged fanatic elements, which is why such acts are recurring, he said.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, the Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs said: “The state Congress government does not have the capability to prevent such violence.”

"During the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Maddur, the state government did not take any precautionary measures, and as a result, stone-pelting occurred. Furthermore, on Monday morning, police resorted to lathi-charge on innocent people who were part of the Ganesh Visarjan procession. This clearly reflects the anti-Hindu mentality of the government," Joshi condemned.

He expressed outrage stating that this incapable government, which lacks the ability to take action against anti-Hindu elements and to take preventive measures to stop violence, is instead resorting to cane-charging innocent individuals and Ganesh devotees.

In the past, the state Congress government has withdrawn cases where police stations were burned and attempts were made to kill police personnel. It has also withdrawn many cases linked to PFI in communal riots. As a result, fanatic criminals have received encouragement.

The Congress government, in favour of a particular community, is systematically allowing such incidents to recur, Joshi charged.

In Narendra village of Dharwad, even during a peacefully conducted Ganesh Visarjan procession, a police inspector resorted to cane-charge. When asked, the reason given was that “two Ganesh processions were coming.” What kind of policy is this? Should two processions not be allowed? Joshi questioned.

Joshi strongly condemned the government for not taking strict action against the fanatics, withdrawing cases, and encouraging such behavior.

Calling out the government for giving unnecessary trouble to Hindus, innocents, and the general public, Joshi criticised the state for inviting Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dussehra festival despite anti-Hindu sentiment, and for the way the Dharmasthala case was handled. He alleged that these actions encourage fanatic criminals.

The minister condemned the total breakdown of law and order under the Congress misrule and warned that if police unnecessarily harass Ganesh devotees in Maddur, a large-scale protest will have to be organised there.

"The Congress government shows arrogance toward farmers, Hindu activists, and innocent officials. But why does it not display any such arrogance toward one particular community that disrupts festivals?" Joshi questioned.

This government shows arrogance when farmers ask for crop damage compensation or fair support but displays leniency and tolerance toward fanatic miscreants who pelt stones in communal riots, he said.

"Farmers never seek publicity. They only ask for justice and fair compensation when their hard-earned crops are damaged. But the state government constantly humiliates them and refuses to respond, acting proudly at every stage," Joshi said.

