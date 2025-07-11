Income Tax Dept releases excel utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3 forms

New Delhi, July 11 The Income Tax Department on Friday released the excel utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3 forms which can be used by taxpayers who have taxable capital gains, crypto income, and others for filing their returns.

The Income Tax Department had earlier released only ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms (both online and excel utility) which enabled a limited set of taxpayers with specified income classifications to file their ITR.

The Income Tax Department announced on X: “Attention Taxpayers! Excel Utilities of ITR-2 and ITR-3 for AY 2025-26 are now live and available for filing.”

"Under the download section of the income tax department’s e-filing ITR portal, you can navigate to download the ITR-2 and ITR-3 utilities. Once downloaded, you will get a windows zip file from which the excel file can be obtained," it added.

According to the income tax department website, as of July 11, ITR-2 can be filed by individuals or HUFs who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj).

Besides, those who do not have income from profit and gains of business or profession and also do not have income from profits and gains of business or profession in the nature of interest, salary, bonus, commission or remuneration, by whatever name called, due to, or received by him from a partnership firm, can also file ITR-2, according to the Department.

Individuals who have the income of another person like spouse, minor child, etc., to be clubbed with their income – if income to be clubbed falls in any of the above categories are also covered under ITR-2.

The Income Tax Department on May 27 had extended the due date to file income tax returns for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) decided to extend the due date for filing returns “in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of Income Tax Return (ITR) utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26.

This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process, the IT Department had stated.

