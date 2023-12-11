Income Tax raids linked to Congress MP enter sixth day, record Rs 351 crore seized

Income Tax raids at Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises entered the sixth day, focusing on a company linked to the parliamentarian in Odisha's Balangir. The ongoing raids have resulted in a record Rs 351 crore in cash seizures at locations in Odisha and Jharkhand connected to Sahu. Income Tax officials plan to deposit the seized cash at an SBI main branch in Balangir.

The raids specifically target Boudh Distillery Private Limited, linked to Sahu, and commenced on December 6, citing tax evasion and "off-the-book" transactions. The counting of 176 bags of currency has been completed, and authorities are continuing to survey Sahu's linked premises.

The cash seizure, considered "unaccounted" money earned from country liquor cash sales, is the highest-ever made against a single group and its entities in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized opposition parties, suggesting their fear of corruption exposure fueled allegations of probe agency misuse.

The BJP intensified its attack on the Congress, with Shah questioning the silence of other opposition parties like TMC, DMK, JD(U), and RJD. The Congress distanced itself from Sahu, while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of targeting only the Congress, questioning the absence of searches against BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the public that the looted money would be returned, sharing a media post displaying the recovered cash. Modi stated, "Every penny will have to be returned; this is Modi's guarantee."

As the raids continue, political tensions rise, with the BJP asserting its commitment to tackling corruption, while opposition parties question the government's motives in the timing and targeting of the operations. The outcome of the ongoing investigations will likely have significant implications on the political landscape, shaping public perceptions and influencing future electoral narratives.