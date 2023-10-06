Increase in women judges in lower courts a trend across country: CJI

New Delhi, Oct 6 Number of women judges appointed in the lower courts has increased across the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said on Friday.

Of the batch of 75 judges of junior division from Maharashtra, 42 are women and 33 are men.

Citing Maharashtra as an example, the CJI said that there is a growing trend that shows that the appointment of women judges is outnumbering the male judges being appointed in lower courts.

"This is happening across the country where women judges are more in numbers." the CJI said.

A total of 75 judges from Maharashtra were present in the courtroom when the CJI made the statements. "...Here at the back row...We have 75 judges from the civil judge junior division here in court from Maharashtra. Out of a batch of 75 judges, 42 are women and 33 are men. 5 direct recruits for district judges were 2 women and 3 men. "

According to the India Justice Report 2022 released in April, the number of women judges in subordinate courts constitutes a national average of 35 per cent, with five states recording above 50 per cent women judicial officers.

