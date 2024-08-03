Increase surveillance of anti-national elements: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 3 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi chaired a review meeting on Friday with senior officers from different security wings to discuss the recent developments and current challenges as well as measures to counter these, a police statement said.

"IGP Kashmir emphasised the need to review and enhance the security plans and to design effective counter-insurgency strategies for smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming events," the statement said.

The top officer also directed the officers to increase surveillance of anti-national elements and to increase area dominations in their respective areas, it added.

"He also stressed the need to enhance the security of vulnerable targets and to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming events. He also directed the district heads to closely monitor social media platforms to prevent any attempt to spread misinformation impacting public safety and order," the statement said.

"He instructed the officers to increase cordon and search operations along sensitive areas of the Valley and the National Highways in particular."

The meeting concluded with the resolve to ensure heightened vigilance, improved coordination and effective implementation of security measures to maintain peace and safety across the Kashmir Valley.

