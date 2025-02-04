‘Indebted to PM Modi for his letter’, says Bhopal-based Muslim poet who penned Ghazal on Lord Ram

Bhopal, Feb 4 Bhopal-based Muslim poet Anjum Barabankvi, who has composed a ghazal dedicated to Lord Ram has received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister not only praised Barabankvi for expressing his devotion to Lord Ram through his ghazals but also commended his gesture, sending a letter and expressing gratitude for his composition.

Notably, Anjum Barabankvi composed a ghazal for Lord Ram on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh last month.

In his letter, the Prime Minister remarked that efforts by countrymen like him are making the nation proud and will help elevate it to new heights.

"With a sense of pride in our rich heritage, we are moving towards building a grand and developed India in the Amrit Kaal. I am confident that the efforts being made by countrymen like you will take the nation to new heights," the Prime Minister said.

Receiving praise from the Prime Minister, Barabankvi expressed his happiness, saying that Lord Ram has had a profound influence on his life since childhood, as the ideals he embodied remain unparalleled.

"I had never imagined that one day I would receive a letter from the Prime Minister of our country. This letter has brought immense pride to my entire family. I am grateful and indebted to the Prime Minister for his gesture," Barabankvi told IANS.

He further stated that Lord Ram exemplifies the ideal brother, son, and husband.

“His character sets the standard for what one should admire in a man. That is why every man sees a reflection of himself in him,” the port said.

Barabankvi, who originally belongs to the Awad region of Uttar Pradesh, also claimed that he faced anger from some people for composing a ghazal on Lord Ram.

