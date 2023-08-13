Independence Day 2023: Delhi police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police released a notification regarding the comprehensive dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebration scheduled, aiming to facilitate unhindered vehicular movement.According to the advisory, all roads including - Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Mark to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - will be close for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am. Only labeled vehicles will be allowed on these roads.

“The vehicles which do not have parking labels for Independence Day celebration may avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subash Marg, J.L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass from 4 am to 11 am,” the advisory read. According to the advisory, goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am-midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15. While interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am to 11 am, the local city buses will not be allowed on Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Ring Road NH-24 (NH9).