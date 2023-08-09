Independence Day 2023 dos and don'ts for proper display of Tricolour

India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th year of independence on August 15, Tuesday. The government has also launched the second edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to hoist Tricolour at their homes and workplaces. However, while celebrating Independence Day, it is important to follow the right flag-hoisting etiquette to honour our nation’s identity.

The Flag Code clearly lays down the rules for hoisting Tricolour and how to store it later. The Flag Code of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for displaying the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. The code is divided into three parts and consists of detailed guidelines.

1. The Tricolour should always be placed in a position of honour and respect. A damaged or untidy flag should never be displayed.

2. The flag must not be displayed in an inverted manner, with the saffron band at the bottom.

3. It is inappropriate to dip the national flag in salute to any individual or object.

4. No other flag should be placed above, higher than, or alongside the Tricolour.

5. Flowers, garlands or symbols are not permitted to be positioned on or above the flag-mast from where the flag is flying.

6. The national flag should not be used for decoration, as a festoon, rosette, or bunting.

7. Prevent the flag from touching the ground, floor, or water surface.

8. Simultaneous display with other flags is not permitted.

9. The Tricolour should not be a part of clothing or uniforms worn below the waist, nor should it be embroidered or printed on personal items.

10. The flag should remain free of any lettering, and it should not be used to cover the sides, back, or top of vehicles.

11. As per the Flag Code of India, if the National Flag is damaged, it should be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag. Additionally, if the National Flag is made of paper, one should not discard it on the ground. These should be discarded in private, keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.