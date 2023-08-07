Independence Day 2023: Speech ideas in English for students

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in India celebrated on August 15. Independence Day commemorates the end of British rule in 1947, as a result of the Indian Independence Act passed on July 18, 1947, and the formation of a free and independent Indian nation.

Flag-raising rituals, drills, and the singing of the Indian national anthem are held throughout India to commemorate Independence Day. Various cultural programmes are also made available in the state capitals. A parade of personnel of the military forces and police follows the Prime Minister's participation in the flag-raising ceremony at the Red Fort historic site in Old Delhi.

Independence Day is celebrated passionately by a wide range of public and private organisations. Several competitions are planned for the occasion, including ones for speaking, singing, and dancing. If you're still seeking for ideas, go through the list of independence day speech samples below.

Below are a few topics to help you plan your address in advance.