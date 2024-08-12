Independence Day 2024: Atishi To Hoist National Flag; Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Issues Directions to Govt Department

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai instructed the General Administration Department on Monday to arrange for the hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day by his cabinet colleague Atishi. This directive could potentially become a new point of contention between the Lieutenant Governor's office and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Rai issued the directive after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail.

Issuing the directions, Rai, who is also the Minister for General Administration, said, "I had a meeting with Chief Minister today. He desires that minister Atishi should hoist the flag on August 15, 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event, in his place. All the necessary arrangements be made accordingly."

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag at the Delhi government's Independence Day event on his behalf.

The LG office, however, stated that they had not received any communication from the Chief Minister. Additionally, Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena, designating Atishi to hoist the tricolor on Independence Day, was considered "an abuse of privileges" under the Delhi Prison Rules.