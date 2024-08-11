Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro Issues Advisory on Kite Flying; Raises Safety Concerns

Kite flying is a cherished tradition in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly around Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. However, this popular activity poses significant risks to Metro services and human safety. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has highlighted the danger of kite strings becoming entangled in the 25,000-volt Overhead Equipment (OHE) wires or getting caught in the pantograph of a moving train. Such incidents can lead to service disruptions, damage to the Metro infrastructure, and even fatalities.

To address these risks, DMRC has implemented a proactive approach, including the deployment of a dedicated team near kite-prone stations to promptly remove any kite strings. Train operators and station staff have been instructed to be extra vigilant in identifying and managing kite strings during this period. Despite these measures, DMRC urges the public to avoid flying kites near Metro lines and elevated areas adjacent to residential neighborhoods. Contact with the high-voltage OHE can be fatal and may cause significant disruptions to Metro services. To ensure safety, DMRC advises kite enthusiasts to enjoy their activity in open spaces away from Metro lines.

