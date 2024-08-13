Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro Services to Begin at 4 AM on August 15

Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4:00 AM on 15th August to facilitate the public to attend the Independence Day ceremony. The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all the Lines till 6:00 AM and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide Invitation Card for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations. This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk Metro stations, which are closest to the venue.

On the other hand, The DMRC has urged public to avoid flying kites near elevated Metro lines, particularly in residential areas, for their own safety. Contact with the high-voltage OHE can be fatal and may cause service disruptions by tripping the OHE or damaging the Metro trains. Such incidents can disrupt Metro services by damaging or tripping the OHE or pantograph and could also be life-threatening for those using metallic maanjha to fly kites. To mitigate these risks, the DMRC has implemented a strong system to monitor and prevent disruptions. Dedicated teams are stationed near areas prone to kite flying to quickly remove any entangled kite strings. Additionally, train operators and station staff are instructed to be vigilant during this period.




