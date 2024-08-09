Independence Day 2024: Haryana Schools to Replace 'Good Morning' with 'Jai Hind' Starting August 15

Starting this Independence Day, Haryana schools will replace the traditional greeting "Good Morning" with "Jai Hind," according to a government circular issued. The Haryana government has introduced this change to foster a stronger sense of patriotism and national pride among students, as stated by the Directorate of School Education.

'Jai Hind' was coined by Subhas Chandra Bose during India's freedom struggle and was adopted as a salute by the armed forces after Independence, the circular said.

The Directorate of School Education issued a circular to all District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers, District Block Education Officers, Block Elementary Education Officers, principals, and headmasters. According to the circular, 'Jai Hind' will replace 'good morning' in schools so that students can be "inspired everyday with the spirit of national unity" and "respect for the rich history" of the country.

The circular stated that the patriotic greeting "Jai Hind" will help students recognize the sacrifices made for the country's freedom. It noted that "Jai Hind" transcends regional, linguistic, and cultural differences, fostering unity among students from various backgrounds. Additionally, the regular use of such greetings will instill a sense of discipline and uniformity among students, the circular emphasized.

'Jai Hind' has been implemented as a greeting by the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police forces whose services are recognised as disciplined, it added.