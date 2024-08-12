Independence Day 2024: Indian Army on High Alert Ahead of D-Day; One Bangladeshi Smuggler Neutralised

The Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure the safety and security of the people in the country as tensions mount in border areas after recent political developments in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Security forces are conducting vehicle checks and keeping a close eye on the valley's movements. The army is using hi-technology patrolling devices on LOC in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district as part of heightened security measures.

Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: The Indian Army is on high alert and is keeping a close eye on the movements in the valley using hi-technology patrolling devices on LOC in the Naushera sector.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/uJLDtw3dva — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Earlier on Monday, security forces neutralised in a retaliatory self-defence fire by the Border Security Force (BSF) following an attack by a group of his associates armed with sharp-edged weapons along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) said.

According to the information, the incident occurred on the interviewing night of August 11 and 12 when the group of smugglers attacked the BSF troops from the Chandnichak Border Outpost of the 115th Battalion under the force's South Bengal Frontier.

On Monday morning, new agency ANI reported that Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in higher reaches of Basantgarh area of Udhampur district yesterday, 11th August. Exchange of fire took place. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation continued in the area this morning.