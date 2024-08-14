Independence Day 2024: Indian Army Takes Out Tiranga Yatra in Ladakh (Watch Video)

In a heartfelt tribute to India's 78th Independence Day, Indian Army personnel conducted a Tiranga Yatra from Col. Rinchen's Memorial to the Hall of Fame in Ladakh's Leh, on Wednesday, August 14.

This event is part of the broader celebrations leading up to August 15, which marks the day India gained its independence. Col. Rinchen's Memorial, dedicated to the valor of the late Colonel Dorjee Rinchen, a celebrated war hero from Ladakh, served as a poignant starting point for the yatra. The Hall of Fame, which showcases the history and achievements of the Indian Army in the region, provided a fitting conclusion to the event.

#WATCH | Indian Army personnel hold a Tiranga Yatra from Col. Rinchen's Memorial to the Hall of Fame in Ladakh's Leh as India commemorates its 78th Independence Day on August 15, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GpWFOH81v3 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

This year’s celebrations also align with the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes, fostering a sense of national pride among the populace.