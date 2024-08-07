Independence Day 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Police Security Wing Takes Charge of M A M Stadium Amid Heightened Threats

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's security wing has assumed control of the M A M Stadium, where the Independence Day function will take place in Jammu. This move is a precautionary measure due to heightened threat levels following a series of recent terror attacks in the region.

Security has been significantly increased in and around the venue, with enhanced measures including the Jammu and Kashmir Police's security wing taking control of the area. As part of these precautions, the general public is prohibited from entering the stadium premises, officials said.

Vehicles are being checked, and people carrying security cards are only allowed into the stadium after thorough frisking and checks, they said.

