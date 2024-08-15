Independence Day 2024: Key Highlights from PM Modi’s Speech at Red Fort
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 15, 2024 09:45 AM2024-08-15T09:45:46+5:302024-08-15T09:46:08+5:30
In his first Independence Day address following his historic third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's commitment ...
In his first Independence Day address following his historic third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's commitment to major reforms. His speech centered on addressing crimes against women and outlined the vision of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India, by 2047.
In his 97-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi hinted at the imminent introduction of a Uniform Civil Code, stating that a secular civil code is essential to eliminate religious discrimination in the country. He also addressed the issue of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Also Read| Independence Day 2024: We Carry the Blood of 40 Crore People Who Uprooted Colonial Rule,’ Says PM Modi.
Top Quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day Address
- In light of the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Prime Minister called for swift investigations into crimes against women and stressed the need for stringent punishment for those responsible for such "monstrous crimes."
- The Civil Code we currently have is essentially a communal one. It is crucial that we implement a secular civil code to eliminate religious discrimination and ensure equality for all.
- If 40 crore people could break the chains of slavery to attain freedom, imagine what can be accomplished with the resolve of 140 crore people
- Maternity leave for working women has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. Through the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, our specially-abled brothers and sisters are experiencing greater dignity. Additionally, we are implementing new measures to ensure respect and improve the lives of our transgender community.
- When the policy is correct, the intention is sincere, and the welfare of the nation is the guiding principle, we will undoubtedly achieve positive results.
- As a neighbouring country, I understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. We want the government to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there. India always wants its neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace.
- As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society. I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed.
- PM Modi promises 75,000 new medical seats.
- We carry the blood of 40 crore people who uprooted colonial rule.
- Today is the day to pay tributes to uncountable ’Azadi ke deewane'.