Independence Day 2024: Key Highlights from PM Modi’s Speech at Red Fort

In his first Independence Day address following his historic third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's commitment to major reforms. His speech centered on addressing crimes against women and outlined the vision of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India, by 2047.

In his 97-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi hinted at the imminent introduction of a Uniform Civil Code, stating that a secular civil code is essential to eliminate religious discrimination in the country. He also addressed the issue of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Also Read| Independence Day 2024: We Carry the Blood of 40 Crore People Who Uprooted Colonial Rule,’ Says PM Modi.

Top Quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day Address