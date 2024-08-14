Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Lead India's 78th I-Day Celebrations From Red Fort On August 15

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2024. He will unfurl the National Flag at 7:30 am and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. This year, the theme for Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat', which aligns with the government's vision to transform India into a developed country by 2047, the 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule. The festivities will include a grand parade showcasing India's military strength, cultural diversity, and technological progress.

The government also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 9 to August 15. The campaign was launched to encourage people to take the national flag home and raise it in observance of India's Independence. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was introduced by the Ministry of Culture in 2022 to mark 75 years of India's independence. All the events on Independence Day will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

According to an official release, 161 field functionaries from across the country who are implementing different schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with their spouses and companions’ have been invited to be a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort as special guests. Along with these, chosen women workers of Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp: Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units have also been invited as special guests.

