Independence Day 2025: "India Won't Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail," PM Modi’s Strong Message to Pakistan from Red Fort (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. Speaking from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he said the country’s armed forces will respond decisively to any future threats. “Nuclear blackmail has been going on for a long time, but it will no longer be tolerated. If our enemies continue such attempts, our armed forces will decide the objectives on their own terms and ensure their implementation,” Modi said.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/rsFUG7q6eP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

The Prime Minister also addressed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. “Blood and water cannot flow together,” he said. Modi added that the people have recognized the treaty as unjust. “The waters of rivers originating in India have been irrigating the fields of our enemies, while our farmers and land remain without water. This agreement caused unimaginable damage to our farmers for the last seven decades. Now, the right over water belongs only to the farmers of India,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised India’s armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. He said the mission struck deep into Pakistani territory and sent a strong message to India’s adversaries. “I salute the valour of our bravehearts. Through Operation Sindoor, our soldiers have responded with a force beyond the enemy’s imagination,” Modi said. He referred to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists targeted and killed civilians. Modi said the government has since given armed forces full freedom to respond to such threats.

Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State Sanjay Seth, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He reviewed the ceremonial guard of honour, consisting of 128 personnel from the armed forces and Delhi Police, led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as India marked its 79th Independence Day.