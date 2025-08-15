Independence Day 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch PM Modi’s Speech from Red Fort on August 15

Independence Day 2025: India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi and deliver his address to the nation. This will be his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech and the first after starting his third term as Prime Minister.

When & Where To Watch PM Modi’s 15 August Red Fort Speech Livestream

The Independence Day celebrations and PM Modi’s speech will be broadcast on Doordarshan (DD National). Online viewers can watch the event on the Press Information Bureau’s YouTube channel and the Prime Minister’s Office official YouTube page. Updates will also be available on pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in and independenceday.nic.in. Live coverage will be shared on social media, including the PIB’s official X handle @PIB_India and the PMO’s social media pages.

The ceremony will begin at 7.30 am with greetings from dignitaries, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Modi will then address the nation from the Red Fort’s ramparts, outlining the government’s priorities, achievements and future plans.

The Press Information Bureau stated that the Indian Air Force is coordinating the celebrations this year. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist with the flag hoisting. The Air Force band will play the national anthem. For the first time, 11 Agniveer Vayu musicians will join the band for the anthem.

Immediately after the flag is hoisted, two Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals over the Red Fort. One helicopter will carry the national flag and the other will carry a flag commemorating Operation Sindoor. The operation is being celebrated as part of the Naya Bharat vision.

In honour of Operation Sindoor, the Gyanpath viewing enclosure will display the operation’s logo with floral decorations. Invitation cards will also feature the logo along with a watermark of the Chenab Bridge. The bridge is the world’s highest railway bridge and represents India’s progress and engineering achievements.

About 5,000 special guests will attend the ceremony. More than 1,500 guests from different states and union territories will wear traditional attire. They represent India’s cultural diversity and the government’s efforts to make Independence Day celebrations inclusive.

Security has been strengthened in the capital. Multi-layered arrangements, anti-drone systems and continuous surveillance will be in place. Roads around the Red Fort will be restricted in the morning. Special passes have been issued to all attendees.