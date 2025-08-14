Independence Day 2025: Over 1,000 Personnel of Police, Fire and Others Awarded Gallantry Medals

The total of 1090 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2025. 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 personnel awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Police Service-226, Fire Service-06 and HG & CD-01

Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Among the majority of the 233 Gallantry Awards, 54 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 152 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region, 03 personnel from North-East and 24 personnel form other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Medal for Gallantry (GM)

Out of 233 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 226 Police Personnel, 06 Fire Service personnel and 01 HG & CD personal have been awarded GM, respectively.

Service Medals

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 99 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to the Police Service, 05 to the Fire Service, 03 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to the Correctional Service. Out of 758 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 635 have been awarded to the Police Service, 51 to the Fire Service, 41 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 31 to the Correctional Service.

Service-Wise Break Up of Medals Awarded

Name of Medal Police Service Fire Service Civil Defence & Home Guard Service Correctional Service Total President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) (Total Medal Awarded : 99) 89 05 03 02 99 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) (Total Medal Awarded : 758) 635 51 41 31 758

Details of Awardees List Are Enclosed as Below: