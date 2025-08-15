Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Hoists Tricolour at Red Fort (Watch Video)

Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 15, 2025, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time to mark India’s 79th Independence Day. He arrived at the historic fort early in the morning and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before the ceremony.

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the Tricolour at Red Fort on 79th Independence Day.



PM Modi began his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort. In his address, Modi paid tribute to the countless people who sacrificed and struggled for the country’s freedom. “Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I pay my respectful homage to the makers of the Constitution, who guide the country and give direction to the country. Today we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the first great man of the country to sacrifice for the Constitution of India. Sacrifice for the Constitution. When we brought the mantra of one country, one constitution to life by demolishing the wall of Article 370, we paid true tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Many special dignitaries are present at the Red Fort today. There are members of Panchayats from far-flung villages, representatives of Drone Didi, representatives of Lakhpati Didi, people from the world of sports, great people who have given something or the other to the nation and life are present here. In a way, I am seeing a miniature India here in front of my eyes. And today, the Red Fort is also connected with India through technology,” PM Modi said as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I pay my respectful homage to the makers of the Constitution, who guide the country and give direction to the country. Today we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr.…

Ahead of his speech, he shared Independence Day greetings on social media, writing, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!”

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

