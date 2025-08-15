Independence Day 2025: 'Start-ups in Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities Contribute to Country’s Economic Strength & Innovation,' Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, highlighted the remarkable growth of India’s entrepreneurial spirit over the past decade. He lauded the surge of start-ups emerging from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, driving innovation and strengthening the nation’s economy. Modi also praised the transformation of Women’s Self-Help Groups, whose products now reach global markets, generating business worth lakhs and crores of rupees. Emphasising the power of ideas to shape the future, the Prime Minister urged citizens to step forward, take initiatives, and work together to build a stronger and more self-reliant India.

PM Modi, addressing the event, said, “In the past eleven years, entrepreneurship has emerged as a great strength. Today, millions of start-ups in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are contributing to the country’s economic strength and innovation.”

Speaking about the transformation of the Women's Self-Help groups in India, he said, “No one used to pay attention to Women’s Self-Help Groups. In the last ten years, we have worked extensively with Women’s Self-Help Groups, and today their products have started reaching markets around the world. These groups are now conducting business worth lakhs and crores of rupees.”

He further added, “Your idea can shape the future of the coming generations. I stand with you, ready to work alongside you as your partner. Come forward, take the initiative, and move ahead.”

Prime Minister Modi called upon every citizen to view themselves as active partners in the nation’s progress. He reiterated his commitment to stand alongside the people, supporting their aspirations and innovations. Stressing that the nation’s destiny is shaped by collective action, he encouraged individuals from all walks of life to take bold steps and contribute to building an India that not only meets the challenges of today but also creates lasting opportunities for generations to come.