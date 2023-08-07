Independence Day celebrations to kickstart in Assam from August 8

particular panchayat will be mixed there and on August 25, the soil will be taken to the respective block office. There the mixed soil will be filled in pots which will then be sent to Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where a puja will be performed for all the pots filled with soil on August 26, informed CM Sarma.

He went on saying that the soil collection process will be facilitated by youths serving under National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), or by those youths who took part in the world record attempt by the Assam government to make Bihu dance enter the Guinness Book of World Records. A pot each from there will be kept by the state government, while the remaining will be sent to Delhi. The soil filled pots will reach New Delhi between August 27 and August 30. I park will be constructed on Kartavya Path in Delhi where the soil will be used, the Assam CM said. In addition, the soil collected will also be used for construction of Kanaklata Barua University in Assam’s Gohpur. The soil kept by the state government will be used for this purpose.