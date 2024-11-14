Independent Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested a Day After Slapping SDM During Rajasthan By-Election
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2024 12:45 PM2024-11-14T12:45:04+5:302024-11-14T12:45:12+5:30
Congress rebel Naresh Meena was arrested on Thursday, a day after he slapped a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the ...
Congress rebel Naresh Meena was arrested on Thursday, a day after he slapped a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the bypolls in Rajasthan's Tonk district. Meena, who was contesting the bypolls as an Independent candidate, was taken into custody while speaking to the media in Samravata village, located in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.
Open in app