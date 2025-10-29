‘India a natural maritime power’: Italy's envoy hails PM Modi’s vision

New Delhi, Oct 29 Ambassador of Italy to India Antonio Enrico Bartoli on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to developing India’s maritime sector, describing his vision as “strong, clear, and transformative.”

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, the envoy said that since 2016, Prime Minister Modi has consistently positioned India as a major player in the global maritime industry.

“Over the past decade, India has witnessed a remarkable transformation. The development of new ports, expansion of coastal trade activities, and strengthening of logistics networks have made the transportation system more efficient and reliable,” he said.

Bartoli noted that improved rail connectivity to industrial hubs like steel, fertiliser, and mining sectors has enhanced India’s trade capacity and cargo movement, earning global trust and attention.

“The Prime Minister’s vision for 2047 aims to establish India as a global maritime hub through technological innovation and economic growth. These initiatives reflect India’s journey toward self-reliance and sustainable maritime development,” he added.

Praising Modi’s leadership, the Italian Ambassador said, “PM Modi has a great vision and he demonstrates this in every sector. Vision is made of objectives and precise benchmarks, and while encouraging India to reach those benchmarks, he also achieves results.”

Calling India a “peninsula in the Indian Ocean,” Bartoli said it is natural for the country to harness its geographic advantage and emerge as a maritime power. “Making India one of the top five global shipbuilding nations by 2047is very understandable and feasible. We are interested in collaborating with India in this sector, bringing our expertise to support the effort,” he stated.

On India–Italy relations, Bartoli said there is an “ocean of opportunities” in the maritime domain as both nations have established a strategic partnership. “Our prime ministers have identified ten areas of collaboration, one of which is connectivity — the vision being the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC),” he said

