India a pluralistic democracy, cannot become a one-religion nation, says Siddaramaiah

Kodagu, (Karnataka) Jan 31 Noting many people call India a one-religion nation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday stressed that India is a secular, democratic, and pluralistic country, and cannot be transformed into a sovereign nation of a single religion.

In his remarks after inaugurating an elevated bridge across the Cauvery River near Bhagamandala at the intersection of Madikeri-Talakaveri and Napoklu-Talakaveri roads, at an event of the Water Resources Department and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd, the Chief Minister said: "All religions, people, and castes are equal. That is why our Constitution upholds tolerance and coexistence. We must love and respect our own religion but should not disregard others."

"That is the essence of tolerance. Only when tolerance exists, can we truly live as human beings. Kuvempu once said that everyone is born as a universal human, but as they grow, they become narrow-minded. We should all strive to be universal humans," he emphasised.

Siddaramaiah said that people should recognise which party delivers on its promises and truly works for the welfare of the people. "Within just one year and eight months of coming to power, our government has successfully implemented the five major guarantee schemes we promised within a year," he said.

The Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, and Gruha Jyoti schemes have been rolled out, strengthening the economically weaker sections of all communities.

The people of Kodagu are politically aware and must assess which government has acted as per its promises. India is a pluralistic country with diverse castes, religions, and languages, where people must love and respect one another. Hatred should have no place, as it goes against the spirit of the Constitution, he said.

"Our government is working towards fulfilling the objectives of the Constitution. Every government must function according to the laws of the land. The Constitution upholds liberty, equality, and fraternity. We must nurture fraternity and refrain from dividing society.

"Our duty is to unite society. Regardless of our caste or religion, we must ultimately rise above caste divisions and live as Indians. Since its inception, the Congress party has always worked towards social unity," he added.

Bhagamandala is the confluence of the Kaveri, Kannike, and Sujyoti rivers, forming the Triveni Sangama. "Just as our previous government allocated funds for Kodagu’s development, this time too, more funds will be provided for the district’s roads and other infrastructure," he assured.

He emphasised that Congress is a party that fulfils its promises. During the 2013-18 Congress government, 158 out of 165 promises were fulfilled. In contrast, the BJP government, which came to power in 2018, failed to fulfil even 10 per cent of its promises, he claimed.

"Our government has ensured that funds reach beneficiaries directly, eliminating middlemen," he added.

To address the harassment faced by people in this region due to microfinance institutions and to regulate their operations, an ordinance will be issued soon, he announced.

