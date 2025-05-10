India Accuses Pakistan of Misusing Civilian Aircraft as Shield, Rejects False Claims of Airfield Destruction

For the fourth day in a row, Addressing the Special briefing on Operation Sindoor amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media, reporting ongoing attacks and false claims made by Pakistan. They stated that Pakistan attempted to strike an Indian military installation, which was successfully destroyed by the Indian Army. Continuous firing from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) was also reported.

Colonel Qureshi revealed that the Pakistani army has been misusing civilian aircraft, and several of their claims have been proven false. She said that Pakistan targeted Indian military installations along the western border and attempted air infiltrations near Srinagar. Equipment was damaged in areas such as Udhampur and Bathinda, and Pakistan also attempted to fire a missile at an Indian Air Force air base in Punjab. Medical facilities were targeted in several locations, but the Indian Army repelled all such attacks.

Watch: Addressing the Special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sophia Qureshi says, "The Indian Armed Forces carried out swift and well-coordinated retaliatory strikes, selectively targeting technical installations, ammunition and control centers, radar sites, and weapons… pic.twitter.com/Kaabx3UJsy — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2025

"A matter of concern, however, was Pakistan’s misuse of international air routes and civilian flights departing from Lahore to conceal its military activities. These deceptive tactics compelled India’s air defense systems to operate with extreme restraint while ensuring civilian safety," she added.

Also Read | Pakistan Used High-Speed Missile in Attempt to Strike Indian Air Base in Punjab, Says India.

She further added that false news was being spread by Pakistan regarding the destruction of Indian arms depots in cities like Suratgarh and Chandigarh. Heavy shelling with artillery, mortars, and small arms was reported in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Akhnoor sectors, with the Indian Army responding accordingly. Pakistan’s claim of having damaged Indian Air Force assets was denied, and visual evidence from Sirsa and Surat airbases was presented to show no damage had occurred.

"I would also like to highlight that at 1:40 AM, Pakistan used a high-speed missile in an attempt to strike an air base station in Punjab. In a deplorable and unprofessional act, Pakistan also targeted medical centers and school premises at Air Force bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur. This once again exposed Pakistan's irresponsible tendency to attack civilian infrastructure," she said.

Colonel Qureshi also debunked other false claims made by Pakistan, such as India targeting religious sites and firing missiles into Afghanistan.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India shows time-stamped images of Indian air bases undamaged. pic.twitter.com/kioq065NbY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."

Also Read | BSF Destroys Terror Launch Pads in Sialkot in Pakistan, Videos Emerge.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India shows time-stamped images of Indian air bases undamaged. pic.twitter.com/kioq065NbY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the G7 countries have expressed concern over rising tensions and urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union collectively called for restraint and expressed concern for the safety of civilians on both sides. G7 foreign ministers and representatives are working toward immediate de-escalation.