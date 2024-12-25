India achieved 8.4 pc growth rate during Vajpayee’s tenure: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Dec 25 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan here at a special Good Governance Day celebration to mark his 100th birth anniversary and commemorate his unparalleled contributions to India.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh underlined Vajpayee’s transformative leadership, which led to India achieving a historic 8.4 per cent growth rate during his tenure -- a milestone in the nation’s economic history. "Atal Ji’s governance was globally admired for its vision, inclusiveness, and foresight," he said.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s policies, he praised flagship programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Antyodaya Yojana, which revolutionised rural infrastructure and uplifted marginalised communities. "Vajpayee’s leadership also laid the foundation for India’s telecom revolution, making mobile connectivity accessible to millions. Atal Ji didn’t just connect cities through highways, he also brought villages closer with better roads," the Union Minister remarked.

He elaborated on Vajpayee's philosophy of good governance, describing it as a system that ensures citizens' needs are met, their safety guaranteed, and their voices heard. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is advancing Vajpayee’s vision through various initiatives.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted India’s rise to the 50th rank in the global Ease of Doing Business index, driven by the removal of over 1,500 obsolete laws under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

He also lauded the success of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, which has saved Rs 3.5 lakh crore by eliminating leakages and ensuring funds reach beneficiaries directly.

Referring to a statement by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he noted: "Earlier, only 14 paise of every rupee reached the poor. Today, the Modi government has ensured that every rupee reaches its intended recipient."

He praised the governance of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Adityanath, citing major improvements in law and order and social welfare. He said the state now leads in providing housing for the poor, with over 4 crore permanent homes constructed, out of which 70 per cent were registered in women’s names. He also highlighted that 4 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the state, and under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh is available to the underprivileged.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top performer in implementing this scheme," he said.

"Atal Ji’s leadership, free from corruption allegations, set a benchmark for governance," Rajnath Singh noted, adding that the Modi government continues to tread the same path.

