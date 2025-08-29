India, Africa building a future of trust, technology and prosperity: Haryana CM

New Delhi, Aug 29 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Friday said that India and Africa are building a future based on mutual trust, technology, inclusivity and prosperity.

Speaking at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave here, CM Saini said that the state government’s vision goes beyond increasing production.

“Our aim is to make agriculture a sustainable and profitable business for our people,” CM Saini said.

The Chief Minister added that Haryana is supporting farmers at every stage, from cultivation to selling their produce in the market.

Addressing a session on ‘From Farm to Future: Sharing India’s Experience - The Haryana Story’, CM Saini said that the innovations and technologies being used in Haryana’s agriculture sector can also be replicated in Africa.

He highlighted government initiatives on soil health, stubble management, water efficiency, agriculture education and skill development.

He also mentioned the ‘Meri Fasal Mera

Leaders from Mauritius and Zimbabwe also underlined the importance of India’s agricultural experience for Africa.

Mauritius Minister of Commerce John Michael Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen said India’s use of technology in agriculture, from drones to mobile apps, has transformed farming and can benefit African nations.

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vangelis Peter Haritatos stressed that sustainable practices are essential to deal with climate change, population growth and resource scarcity, and said that India-Africa collaboration can create opportunities in production, value addition, finance and technology.

Industry leaders at the conclave, including CII President Designate R Mukundan and Sun International Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney, echoed the view that agriculture can be a strong bond between India and Africa.

They stressed the need for investments in post-harvest infrastructure, value chains, youth participation and digital technologies to strengthen cooperation.

The speakers agreed that India’s agricultural model can help Africa reduce its import dependence and unlock its vast potential as a global food hub.

