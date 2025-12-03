India aiming to ramp up refining capacity, biofuels and produce 5 MMT green hydrogen annually by 2030

New Delhi/Jaipur, Dec 3 BJP Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore raised a key question in Parliament relating to India's energy future and sought detailed information on the expansion of the country's refining and biofuel production capacities.

Responding to his query, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi informed the House that India's current refining capacity stands at 258.1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and is projected to increase to 309.5 MMTPA by 2030.

He further stated that efforts are underway to enhance the petrochemical intensity index of public sector refineries from 4.1 to approximately 9.3 in the coming years. This move, he said, will significantly boost India’s petrochemical output and improve value addition within the sector, thereby strengthening the overall refining and petrochemical value chain.

The Minister also highlighted that India is actively integrating green and sustainable energy solutions with conventional fuel systems to meet future national energy demands in a holistic manner.

A major contributor to this shift is the ethanol blending programme, under which the target of 20 per cent blending with petrol is being pursued. To support this, the government is expanding the availability of diverse feedstocks, which will not only reduce crude oil imports but also benefit farmers by increasing income opportunities and creating a more resilient rural economy.

To accelerate biofuel production, initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Biofuel–Vatavaran Sanrakshan Fasal Avashesh Nivaran Yojana (PM-G1) are being implemented.

This includes support for advanced biofuels, affordable sustainable aviation fuel, and the large-scale promotion of compressed biogas (CBG). Additionally, infrastructure schemes like biomass collection machinery and Direct Pipeline Infrastructure (DPI) are being introduced to improve logistics, storage and market connectivity.

These efforts are generating employment and stimulating economic activity, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Highlighting another transformative step, the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, marking a major milestone in India's path toward energy independence and clean energy leadership.

Speaking on the developments, MP Madan Rathore said that the widespread adoption of clean fuels would significantly curb emissions in high-pollution industries such as steel, cement and transportation.

This shift, he noted, will be pivotal in steering India toward a low-carbon future while fulfilling national environmental commitments and global climate responsibilities.

He added that India's move toward a diversified, secure and sustainable energy ecosystem will not only strengthen the country’s long-term energy security but also open vast economic opportunities, particularly for the youth and emerging green-tech entrepreneurs.

