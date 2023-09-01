I.N.D.I.A alliance announces 13 member coordination panel



The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take, reads the resolution passed by Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

A 13-member committee was formed after deliberations were held in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The 13-member committee includes KC Venugopal, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Sanjay Raut, Raghav Chadha, Tejashwi Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, D Raja, Hemant Soren, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Lallan Singh and Javed Ali Khan.

Addressing the opposition meeting here, Mallikarjun Kharge launched a frontal attack on the government saying the communal poison that the BJP and RSS have allegedly spread over the last nine years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against school children.

