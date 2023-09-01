I.N.D.I.A alliance passes resolution to contest upcoming LS polls together

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take, reads the resolution passed by Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, stated on Friday that the government is nervous due to the opposition alliance's strength and that INDIA bloc members should be ready for vendetta politics as there will be more misuse of agencies against them.

Addressing the opposition meeting here, he launched a frontal attack on the government saying the communal poison that the BJP and RSS have allegedly spread over the last nine years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against school children.