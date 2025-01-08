India and EU discuss shared goal of advancement of all human rights

New Delhi, Jan 8 India and the European Union (EU) have reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and to the promotion and protection of all human rights during the 11th India–European Union Human Rights Dialogue held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The dialogue, co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, focused on the issues related to civil and political rights; social, economic, and cultural rights; elimination of discrimination in all its manifestations; freedom of religion or belief; countering religious hatred; freedom of expression and opinion, both online and offline; gender, LGBTQI+ and the rights of the child; women’s empowerment; and technology and human rights.

The two sides also exchanged views on the rights of migrants and Business and Human Rights and welcomed the regular and meaningful, free and frank discussions under the framework of the dialogue.

Both sides also congratulated voters in India and the EU who participated in the two largest democratic exercises of 2024 – the Indian General Election and the European Elections, which were strong demonstrations of political and electoral rights in action.

"They outlined their approaches, achievements, and challenges in their respective journeys towards the shared goal of advancement of all human rights and exchanged views on related developments in India and the EU since the last Dialogue in July 2022. During the Dialogue, India and the EU reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and to the promotion and protection of all human rights. They emphasised the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights," stated a joint press statement issued by the both sides.

India and the EU also reflected on their commitment to upholding human rights, agreeing on the need to safeguard the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors and organisations and other relevant stakeholders such as journalists, respecting freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly.

"The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment. India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right," the statement added.

During the meeting, the two sides recognised the importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights.

"Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in the multilateral fora particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). In this regard, they committed to closer cooperation and more regular exchanges between the Permanent Missions of India and the EU in Geneva, in order to identify further opportunities for joint action. They also discussed cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in accordance with international humanitarian law," read the press statement.

