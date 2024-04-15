India and France discuss measures to counter terrorism, terror financing

New Delhi, April 15 India and France on Monday jointly assessed the counter-terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of the internet for terror purposes, radicalisation, and terror financing.

The discussions were held during the 16th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in Delhi with the Indian side led by MEA Joint Secretary (CT) K.D. Dewal and the French delegation headed by Ambassador Olivier Caron, the Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime.

"Anti-India separatist activities, and countering terror financing, organised crime and narco-terror networks also featured in the discussions. The Indian side presented its viewpoints on NMFT and FATF, which led to an exchange of respective positions by the two sides," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Both sides exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions, including state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, besides the terror activities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region," it added.

India and France, it said, also emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through the exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes and exercises, and cooperation at the multilateral fora, such as the UN, FATF, and NMFT.

