India and Germany discuss fight against terrorism, preventing online radicalization

New Delhi, Nov 28 India and Germany exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective countries and regions and on global challenges during the 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism held in New Delhi on Friday.

Unequivocally condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism, both countries strongly slammed the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and the recent heinous terror incident near New Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, which resulted in the tragic death of innocent civilians.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Counter Terrorism Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India and Konrad Arz von Straussenburg, Director, Directorate-General for International Order, United Nations and Arms Control of Germany.

"Both sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective countries and regions and on global challenges. They also discussed respective counter terrorism policies and important topics in the fight against terrorism. These included emerging challenges such as preventing radicalization online, the implications of the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, countering the financing of terrorism, capacity building, judicial cooperation and exchange on designation of terrorists and terrorist entities," read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

"The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in the multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum, the Financial Action Task Force and No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference," it added.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen their counter terrorism cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration besides agreeing to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Germany on a mutually convenient date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Johannesburg.

"It was wonderful to meet German Chancellor, Mr. Friedrich Merz. India's ties with Germany are robust, especially in areas such as trade, technology, innovation and more," PM Modi posted on X on November 22 following the interaction in the South African city.

