India and Oman solidify defence ties, discuss co-development of advanced platforms

New Delhi, Nov 24 India and Oman on Monday held the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting in New Delhi, reaffirming commitment to deepen defence industrial cooperation with emphasis on joint development, technology sharing, and expanded production partnerships.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary General of Oman's Ministry of Defence, Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi co-chaired the meeting. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the two sides reviewed and appreciated the robust defence cooperation between India and Oman and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral engagements in various sectors.

The officials also exchanged views on regional and international security developments, especially relating to the Indian Ocean Region.

"The discussions focused on creating long-term frameworks that support co-development of advanced platforms, boost indigenous manufacturing, and improve strategic resilience. Both sides agreed that closer defence industrial collaboration is essential for regional stability, mutual security interests, and sustainable defence modernisation. The meeting reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Oman and underlined the commitment of both countries to maintain regular high-level dialogue," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi held discussions to deepen defence cooperation through progress on the Military Logistic Complex, enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), strengthened training cooperation and avenues for defence exports.

In a statement shared on X, the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS held an extensive interaction with HE Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary General, MoD, Sultanate of Oman. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment to deepen Defence Cooperation through progress on the Military Logistic Complex, enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), strengthened training cooperation and avenues for defence exports."

"Both sides also exchanged views on bolstering maritime security, improving border management and facilitating smoother operational turnaround of IN platforms along with efficient IAF and IN flight clearances to support growing operational engagements," it added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "India and Oman have a strategic partnership built on strong political, defence, economic, and cultural ties. Key strategic points include, economic collaboration and energy security through oil and gas trade; and shared interests in regional stability, counter-terrorism, and maritime security."

