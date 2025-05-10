India and Pakistan Reach Understanding to Halt Firing and Military Action, Says S Jaishankar

Following the major announcement by US president Donald Trump about both the countries agreement on ceasefire between India and Pakistan, India's External Affairs Minister and MP S. Jaishankar has stated that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to halt firing and military action. He stated that India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. He also added that, India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.

S. Jaishankar Tweet reads, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

Also Read: "India, Pakistan Agree to Full & Immediate Ceasefire: Donald Trump Makes Major Announcement Amid Mounting Tensions

What did Donald Trump Said

Donald Trump on his official X said that, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence," Trump posted on Truth Social. US Vice President JD Vance, also shared the post who ealier dined to involved in India-Pakistan tension."