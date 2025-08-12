India and Singapore share multifaceted partnership: Sarbananda Sonawal

Mumbai, Aug 12 Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbnanda Sonawal on Tuesday said India and Singapore share a strong and multi-faceted partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared values and a common vision for prosperity.

He said that under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our bilateral relations have expanded across sectors.

In his virtual address at the Leaders’ Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors‘ held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the minister further stated that Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT) at JNPA exemplifies our shared vision to build modern, world-class port infrastructure & the confidence global partners like Singapore place in India’s growth story.

Welcoming the Deputy PM of Singapore Gan Kim Yong and the delegation from Singapore to the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said this visit will deepen ties between India and Singapore, and also, Maharashtra and Singapore.

Thanking PSA and the Government of Singapore for creating the state-of-the-art BMCT terminal, which adds to the maritime power of India, CM Fadnavis said it accounts for 50 per cent of the container handling capacity of JNPA and boosts India's global trade.

“India and Singapore's collaboration in maritime trade, maritime infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and logistics not only brings both the economies closer, but also opens doors for many such collaborations in the future,” he added.

Leaders’ Dialogue on Green and Digital Maritime Corridors” was held today, a prelude to the forthcoming India Maritime Week 2025 scheduled in Mumbai from October 27 to 31, 2025.

Shipping secretary TK Ramachandran highlighted the need for strengthening International Cooperation and connectivity through Maritime Corridors, which promote trade, maritime governance, and regional cooperation.

JNPA CMD Unmesh Sharad Wagh, in his welcome address, spoke about the pivotal role being played by JNPA in driving India’s Maritime Vision and how the Vadhavan Port is poised to become a cornerstone in transforming the Indian Maritime Journey in the years to come.

