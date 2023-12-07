India apprised US, Canada over Khalistani terrorist Pannun issuing threats against Parliament: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Indian government on Thursday said it has apprised the authorities in the US and Canada over the threats issued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against the Indian Parliament.

Addressing the weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We do take threats seriously. We are caught in a bind here. I don't want to amplify too much credence to such extremists who make threats and get a lot of coverage. We have taken up this matter with the US and Canadian authorities. Extremists and terrorists have the tendency to want media coverage on an issue."

Bagchi's remarks when asked about the recent video of Pannun, who is a designated terrorist by the National Investigation Agency, threatening to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

To another question if India has demanded the US prosecute Pannun, Bagchi said: "He (Pannun) is wanted by our agencies for violation of the law and there is a process under which we seek assistance and that they are prosecuted. It depends on whether the crime is committed.

"In our case, I think requests have gone through detailing the kind of crimes that he is responsible for in India."

Bagchi further said that they have also flagged concerns to our partners regarding any threats made by extremists or terrorists against India or Indian diplomats.

"We do take it from time to time, there is ongoing conversation, security cooperation, it's an ongoing process," he said.

Asked about reports of threats to Air India flights by the Khalistani extremists, he said the Indian security agencies will take appropriate action if any criminal activity takes place.

"Last month, they had threatened on a particular date...Of course, we would condemn any such threat and our security agencies will take appropriate actions. If there are incidents of criminal activity, or we feel there is a threat, we will take appropriate action."

Meanwhile, Bagchi while responding to the killing of the LeT terrorists, who are wanted in India, in Pakistan, said: "Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system. But I cannot comment on developments that are taking place in Pakistan."

