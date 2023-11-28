India Art Fair in Delhi from Feb 1 to 4

New Delhi, Nov 28 India Art Fair will return for its 15th edition at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi from February 1 to 4.

India Art Fair 2024 is the biggest edition yet, featuring 100 exhibitors, including 71 galleries, 7 design studios, and the participation of major regional art institutions.

The fair welcomes 26 new exhibitors, including 10 first-time South Asian institutional participants as part of its mission to celebrate and further support the arts ecosystem in the region.

The fair’s inaugural Design section will host pioneering designers and studios, spanning collectable furniture, jewellery, and fabrics, with a strong emphasis on contemporary interventions into traditional craftsmanship.

Building on the growth of the Indian art market and economy at large, the upcoming edition will also see the greatest international participation yet, with 18 international galleries and institutions exhibiting and several leaders of global arts organizations confirmed to participate in the fair’s Talks Programme.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair says, “The landmark 15th edition of India Art Fair comes at an exciting time for both the South Asian art scene and the market, with artists from the region becoming a part of international conversations as never before. As we continue to grow as a fair, we remain focused on our mission to amplify the voices of the most exciting artists from the region and to support the expansion of South Asian creativity. We are thrilled to launch our very first Design section and to welcome a diversity of creative talent from across India and the broader region. I look forward to welcoming new and old friends to the fair.”

Some of India’s most important contemporary galleries alongside established international names will be showcasing rare masterpieces and contemporary works, as well as examples drawing from South Asia’s traditional arts heritage.

Top Indian contemporary galleries exhibiting include Vadehra Art Gallery, GALLERYSKE, Nature Morte, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Shrine Empire, Latitude 28, Blueprint12 (all New Delhi), Anant Art Gallery (NOIDA / New Delhi), Chatterjee & Lal, Jhaveri Contemporary, Chemould Prescott Road, Gallery Maskara, Galerie Isa, Project 88 (all Mumbai), Emami Art, Gallery Art Exposure (both Kolkata), Experimenter (Kolkata / Mumbai), Vida Heydari Contemporary (Pune), Apparao Galleries, Gallery Veda (Chennai), Archer Art Gallery, Iram Art, ZOCA (Ahmedabad), and Dhi Contemporary, Shrishti Art Gallery, Kalakriti Art Gallery (Hyderabad).

Alongside these are modern galleries, including DAG (New Delhi/Mumbai/New York), Crayon Art Gallery, Sanchit Art and Dhoomimal Gallery (all New Delhi).

India Art Fair also welcomes two new Indian galleries for the first time, Gallerie Splash (Gurugram) and Method (Mumbai).

Among the international galleries returning to the fair are Galleria Continua (San Gimignano/Beijing/Les Moulins/Habana/Roma/Sao Paulo/Paris/Dubai), Marc Straus, Aicon and Aicon Contemporary (all New York City), 1x1 Art Gallery (Dubai), neugerriemschneider (Berlin), Bruno Art Group (Tel Aviv/Singapore), Saskia Fernando Gallery (Colombo), and Grosvenor Gallery (London).

In addition, the fair introduces three new international gallery participants, Carpenters Workshop Gallery (London/Paris/New York/Los Angeles), Galerie Geek Art (Tokyo/New Delhi), and Indigo+Madder (London).

Comprising solo presentations curated by participating galleries, the Focus section showcases mixed media works by senior artists like Probir Gupta (Anant Art Gallery), Paresh Maity (Art Alive Gallery), V. Ramesh (Threshold Art Gallery), Chippa Sudhakar (Shrishti Art Gallery) and emerging practices including Dibin Thilakan (Gallery OED).

The Platform section spotlights the rich artistic heritage of South Asia through the works of contemporary masters of traditional arts, including presentations foregrounding the spiritual roots of these traditions.

The participants include: Delhi Crafts Council (DCC) (New Delhi) exhibiting traditional woodworking technique of marquetry; Inherited Arts Forum (New Delhi) making a curated presentation on the artistic trope of ‘Devi and her vahana’ with paintings and sculptures; Serenity Arts (New Delhi / Thimpu) bringing traditional Bhutanese Thangka paintings; Shrujan - Living and Learning Design Centre (Kutch) presenting contemporary crafts from the Kutch region of Gujarat; and Gallery Ragini and OJAS Art (both New Delhi) showing a variety of traditions ranging from Madhubani and Gond to Pattachitra and Bhil art, among others.

