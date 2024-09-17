'India aspires to touch new heights': Rajnath Singh greets PM Modi on his 74th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh said that since the last 10 years due to Prime Minister Modi's tireless hard work and efforts the country has been able to achieve new heights under his visionary and robust leadership.

"The illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi. Many many congratulations and best wishes on your birthday. Not only India but the entire world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with complete readiness, dedication and ascetic spirit and is doing so even today.#HappyBdayModiji," Rajnath Singh posted on social media platform X.

"Modiji has been concerned about the welfare of the poor and the welfare of every person in the society and has worked for it wholeheartedly. Today, under the leadership of Modiji, India is making its identity as a capable and powerful nation to achieve a huge goal of becoming developed India," he also wrote on X.

"Today, on the strength of the steps India has taken in the last 10 years, India aspires to touch new heights. This courage and confidence is the result of Modiji's tireless hard work and his efforts. I pray to God for his good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Prime Minister Modi, under whose leadership the NDA government at the Centre completed 100 days in its third term, turned 74 on September 17 and like every year, the day will be marked by celebrations by his followers and supporters across the country.

To honour the Prime Minister's birthday every year, the BJP celebrates 'Seva Parv', a fortnight-long festival to showcase Narendra Modi's commitment to citizens' welfare and also service to mankind.

The party launched 'Seva Pakhwara' or 'Seva Parv' on Tuesday, where workers organise blood donation camps and cleanliness drives across the country -- mainly at hospitals, schools and other public places.

On his 74th birthday, PM Modi is set to inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas Yojana houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar.

Upon his arrival at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will proceed directly to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School, as confirmed by Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will engage with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, underscoring his government's focus on affordable housing and welfare for underprivileged communities.

Following his interaction, PM Modi will head to Janata Maidan, where he will officially launch the Subhadra Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 will be given to more than 1 crore poor women every year in two equal instalments for five years.

The financial assistance scheme, named after Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath, was a key promise made by the BJP in its Odisha election manifesto.

Prime Minister Modi is set to unveil railway projects valued at Rs 2,871 crore and highway infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, according to officials.

Extending his wishes to PM Modi on his 74th birthday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on his official X handle wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and a long life."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower. I wish him the strength to fulfil his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," Shinde added.

Narendra Damodardas Modi, born September 17, 1950, in the modest town of Mehsana, Gujarat, has risen from humble beginnings to become one of India's most influential political leaders. Serving as Gujarat's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014, PM Modi's tenure was marked by significant economic growth and governance reforms. His leadership trajectory continued on the national stage when he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014, and he is currently serving his third term in office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor